Properties running into millions of cedis destroyed in Kumasi Magazine fire

Business News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Shop owners have been recounting their losses after a massive fire tore through portions of the Suame Magazine enclave in Kumasi.



The Friday dawn fire which reportedly started in a mechanic shop consumed vehicles and spare parts running into millions of cedis.



A shop owner who was spotted salvaging his wares said: “I had a call that my shop was on fire. So I rushed here only to find my goods completely burnt. I am really devastated and clearly I will have to start from scratch.”



Although personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service have battled the blaze, they are yet to establish the cause of the inferno.



The Suame Magazine is an industrialized area with many workshops for metal engineering and vehicle repairs in Ghana, employing an estimated 200,000.