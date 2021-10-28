Promoting local enterprises is best bet for sustainable growth – Trade Minister

Business News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen has said in order to create jobs and build a prosperous Ghana, there is the need to promote local enterprises.



He believes this is the surest way to propel economic growth.



He said this while speaking at the 2021 orientation programme for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Executives (MMDCEs).



“Promoting local enterprises is the only guarantee for sustainable growth of the economy, creating jobs and building a prosperous Ghana,” he said.



He further indicated that the government is going to create more jobs through a ten-point comprehensive and integrated programme.



As part of the programme, there is going to be a stimulus package for existing local industries, the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, Strategic Anchor Industries Initiatives, Industrial parks and special economic zones, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development.



It also includes the establishment of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) which will see to the restructuring and rebranding of the National Board for Small-Scale Industries (NBSSI) into Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) under the GEA Act.



The following are some of the priority products being promoted under the National Export Development Strategy:



1. Processed cocoa



2. Cashew (processed and in-shell)



3. Horticultural products



4. Oil seeds (processed)



5. Fish & fishery products



6. Sugar



7. Natural rubber sheets



8. Aluminium products



9. Articles of plastic



10. Textiles and Garments



11. Pharmaceuticals



13. Iron and Steel Products



14. Automobiles and Vehicles



15. Oil Palm Products



16. Industrial Salt



17. Petro-chemical Products



18. Machines and Machine Components



19. Industrial Starch



