Promote digitilisation to simplify your work – Deputy Minister to Civil servants

Business News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ms. Ama Pomaa Boateng (MP), has advised civil servants to embrace and promote digitilisation to simplify the voluminous nature of their work.



“Promote digitalisation to simplify and make the work more efficient, provide accessibility and transparency in the administrative work of government,” she stated.



Ms. Boateng was speaking on behalf of the sector Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (MP), at a Public Lecture in Accra on Tuesday, 26th July 2022, as part of activities for the 2022 Civil Service Week Celebration and Awards Night.



The event was celebrated on the theme, “Digitalisation in the Civil Service of Ghana: An Agenda for Improved Productivity and Service Delivery”.



The Deputy Minister said the benefits of digital technologies and delivery models include, but not limited to, improvement in efficiency at service delivery, provision of innovative solution.