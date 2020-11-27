Press Releases of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Promasidor Ghana

Promasidor national best distributors tour the city of Dubai

A group photo before the Marina Dhow Cruise dinner

2019 National top 3 distributors for Promasidor Ghana were given an unforgettable 3-day tourism experience of the iconic city of Dubai as part of an awards package for their outstanding performance in the said year.



The trip was earlier booked for the first quarter of the year 2020 but had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.



In what can be described as a stunning experience, the distributors were given a treat to the beautiful cultural heritage, history, and modernity of the city of Dubai; the world’s biggest tourist destination.



The 3-day all-expense-paid experience started with a pleasant dinner on the highly-rated colorful floating restaurant on the glittery Marina canal.



Addressing all participants at the dinner, National Event & PR Executive, Mr. Gideon Kodo, expressed profound excitement on the part of the management of PGH in ensuring that the trip came to fruition.



He also congratulated all three distributors for emerging as overall top performers for PGH for the year 2019. The 3 distributors, on their part, could not hide their delight about the trip as they thanked the management of PGH for honoring their word.



The 3-day tour took distributors to destination sites, which included a visit to Burj-Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, a tour of the old and new Dubai city, a visit to the Dubai Gold Souk, and an experience of the Dubai desert safari just to name a few.



All activities during the trip were organized with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols from both Ghana and Dubai.



Earlier this year, PGH organized a distributor's awards ceremony for the top-performing distributors for the year 2019, part of the awards package for the top 3 performing distributors included an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.



At the awards ceremony, Tonifel Enterprise emerged overall best distributor, followed by Maaltima Enterprise and Giant Traders who chalked 2nd and 3rd national best position respectively.













