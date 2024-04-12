Profile of late Ghanaian business leader Mawuena Adzo Trebarh

Business News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Mawuena Adzo Trebarh, a prominent Ghanaian businesswoman, passed away on April 11, 2024. She was the eldest sister of late BBC broadcaster Komla Afeke Dumor.



The 52-year-old was also the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), a position that earned her the accolade as the first female boss of the company.



Mawuena Trebarh’s professional journey was a remarkable one filled with achievements in both the private and public sectors, leaving behind a legacy of groundbreaking accomplishments and contributions to Ghana's business landscape.



Born in April 1971, in Ghana, Mawuena Adzo Trebarh pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining.



She furthered her studies with an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.



Throughout her career, Trebarh held key positions in various organizations, showcasing her expertise and leadership abilities.



She served as the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, overseeing corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, legal matters, and company secretarial duties.



Additionally, she managed communications strategies for Newmont Ghana Limited and made significant contributions to the development of gold deposits in Ghana and other African countries.



She was also the first female underground exploration geologist amidst a predominantly male workforce in the Ashanti Region.



Trebarh's tenure as CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) was marked by notable achievements, including driving foreign direct investment into Ghana and significantly increasing the Centre's income during her leadership.



Her strategic vision and dedication to excellence earned her widespread recognition and respect within the business community.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Trebarh was a strong advocate for gender equality and empowerment.



She used her platform to champion increased female representation in the workforce and called for reforms to business practices in Ghana.



