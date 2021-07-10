Prof. Hinson ranked number one business and marketing scholar in Ghana

Business News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

Professor Robert Ebo Hinson of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has been ranked as the number one marketing, business and management scholar in the latest AD Scientific Index Report 2021.



The AD Scientific Index is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists.



It also provides rankings of institutions based on the scientific characteristics of affiliated scientists.



Scholars from University of Ghana dominate the top ten positions. Professor Hinson, who is currently the Head of the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship at the University of Ghana Business School and also the Acting Director of Institutional Advancement at the same University, is the only and highest-ranked marketing scholar in the top ten.



Prof. Hinson’s scholarship was captured under Business & Management/ marketing of the report. With over 3,500 citations within the last five years in articles and various works on brand management, product and service marketing, and sustainability and E-Business, he is ranked 7th at the University of Ghana and 20th in Ghana.



Professor Robert E. Hinson who has been a marketing and practitioner for 25 years started off in industry and joined the academy in 2003 and rose to Professor in under ten years. Professor Hinson has trained several thousand students and practitioners across Africa and the world on various marketing, sales, social responsibility and service issues. He is a Chartered Marketer, holds an MBA in Marketing, DPhil in Marketing from the University of Ghana, and a PhD in International Business Economics from the Aalborg University Business School in Denmark.



A prolific scholar, he has over a hundred scientific publications to his credit, several more trade publications on various issues, and is currently editing the Palgrave Studies of Public Sector Management in Africa (https://www.palgrave.com/gp/series/16613) and the Palgrave Studies of Marketing in Emerging Economies (https://www.palgrave.com/gp/series/16591). He has edited/authored 15 books to date and has worked in various capacities for Universities in Africa, Europe and North America.



A globally sought after speaker, Professor Hinson has also consulted for, provided executive training for, and also provided brand management services to brands like the Jospong Group of Companies, Allianz, Omni Media, Daewoo, The Enterprise Group, Golden Tulip Hotels, LG, Lufthansa, Mercedes Benz, Peugeot, Standard Chartered, Air I’voire, FedEx, Aganzi Condoms, Databank, to name a few.



Professor Hinson believes passionately that African scholars should produce Africa-centric knowledge so that Business Schools based in Africa can continue producing context-relevant knowledge for solving African business and economic challenges.



This vision of his, is even more relevant in the light of the new Africa Continental Free Trade Area.