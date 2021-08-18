Producer price inflation rate for July 2021 is 8.4%

Business News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) rate for July 2021 was 8.4 percent the Ghana Statistical Service has said.



This rate indicates that between July 2020 and July 2021 (year-on-year), the PPI increased by 8.4 percent. This rate represents a 1.7 percentage point decrease in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in June 2021 (10.1%). The month-on-month change in the producer price index between June 2021 and July 2021 was 0.1 percent.



The producer price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector decreased by 7.3 percentage points over the June 2021 rate of 9.5 percent to record 2.2 percent in July 2021.



The producer inflation for the manufacturing sub-sector, which constitutes more than two-thirds of the total industry, decreased by 0.8 percentage points to record 12.0 percent. The utility sub-sector recorded a 0.1 percent inflation rate for July 2021.



In July 2020, the producer price inflation rate for all industries was 9.3 percent. The rate decreased to 9.0 percent in August 2020. It increased to 9.7 percent in September 2020 but declined consistently to a record 7.0 percent in December 2020. In March 2021, the rate increased to 13.0 percent. However, in April 2021, it declined to 10.9 percent. In May 2021, the rate rose to 11.8 percent but decreased to 8.4 percent in July 2021.



Manufacturing Sector



In July 2021, four out of the sixteen major groups in the manufacturing sub-sector recorded inflation rates higher than the sector average of 12.0 percent. Manufacture of coke, refined petroleum products, and nuclear fuel recorded the highest inflation rate of 25.2 percent, while the manufacture of electrical machinery and apparatus n.e.c. recorded the least inflation rate of 0.0 percent.



Petroleum Price Index



The producer inflation rate in the petroleum sub-sector was -4.0 percent in July 2020. The rate fluctuated between August 2020 (-5.4%) and November 2020 (-5.0%). Subsequently, the rate increased continuously to pick at 31.0 percent in March 2021 but declined to 23.9 percent in June 2021. The rate increased to a record 25.2 percent in July 2021.