Producer Price Inflation reached 12.8% in December 2021 - GSS

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2021 ends with a PPI of 12.8% - Statistical Service



Manufacturing sub-sector recorded highest year-on-year PPI rate, GSS



Utility sub-sector recorded no change in the monthly inflation



The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for December 2021 reached 12.8 percent, the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed.



This rate represents a 0.8 percentage decrease in producer inflation as compared to the November 2021 rate of 13.6 percent.



According to the Government Statistician, Dr. Samuel Kobina Annim, the month-on-month change in PPI between November 2021 and December 2021 was -0.2 percent.



“The Manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 19.2 percent, followed by the Utility sub-sector with 0.2 percent. The Mining and Quarrying sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation rate of 0.1 percent,” the GSS boss said.



On the changes in monthly inflation, the latest GSS release shows the utility sub-sector recorded no change (0%). This was then followed by the manufacturing sub-sector which recorded a monthly inflation rate of -0.1 percent in December 2021.



However, Mining and quarrying recorded the least monthly inflation of -0.8 percent.



The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services.



