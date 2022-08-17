Producer Price Inflation rate for July hits 41.2%

Business News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Producer Price Inflation (PPI) for July this year recorded 41.5 percent, Ghana Statistical Service has reported.



The year-on-year producer inflation for all industries was 41.2 percent in July 2022. The monthly change rate was 1.9 percent.



The manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 57.4 percent, followed by the mining and quarrying sub-sector with 23.9 percent.



The utility sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation rate of 1.3 percent.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, The Producer Price Inflation rate for July 2022 was 41.2 percent. This rate indicates that between July 2021 and July 2022 (year-on-year), the PPI increased by 41.2 percent. This rate represents a 2.5 percentage points increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in June 2022 (38.7%)."



"The month-on-month change in the producer price index between June 2022 and July 2022 was 1.9 percent," it added.



Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services.



