Producer Price Inflation for January 2022 hits 15.6% - GSS

PPI for January 2022 increases by 0.9%



PPI for December 2021 hit 14.7%



Manufacturing sub-sector recorded highest year-on-year PPI



The Ghana Statistical Service has said that the Producer Price Inflation recorded for January this year reached 15.6 percent.



The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the average change over time in the prices received by domestic producers for the production of their goods and services.



According to the GSS, its latest figures for January 2022 indicate the rate represents a 0.9 percentage point increase in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in December 2021 which was 14.7 percent.



For the month-on-month change in producer price index between December 2021 and January 2022, the GSS recorded 4.0 percent.



The Manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 22.9 percent, followed by the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector with 2.2 percent.



The Utility sub-sector however recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation rate of 0.3 percent while the manufacturing sub-sector recorded the highest monthly inflation rate of 5.3 percent, followed by the mining and quarrying sub-sector which recorded a rate of 2.2 percent.



The utility sub-sector, according to the GSS recorded the least inflation of 0.1 percent.



