You are here: HomeBusiness2022 09 07Article 1618412

Business News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Produce Buying Company facing financial challenges: August salaries delayed

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Logo of the Produce Buying Company Logo of the Produce Buying Company

Staff of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) Limited will have their August salaries delayed due to current financial challenges faced by the company.

The management of PBC disclosed this in a circular dated Tuesday, 6 September 2022, to all staff.

The management has resolved to work round the clock to ensure payment of staff salaries for the month in question.

The circular urged the staff to bear with management in these difficult times.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment