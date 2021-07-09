Private sectors create jobs, not government - AfCFTA Secretariat

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• AfCFTA has been operational since January 1, 2021



• So far, some businesses have traded successfully under this Free Trade Area



• According to Wamkele Mene, the government do not create jobs rather, the private sectors



Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, has noted that the private sectors are the entities that create jobs in the country and not the government as it is widely perceived.



It is for this reason that various economies have come together to implement the African Continental Free Trade Area to boost the works of private businesses.



Mr Mene furthered that AfCFTA creates export opportunities for private sectors to transport their goods to other African countries without stress.



Addressing journalists on Friday, July 9, 2021, Wamkele Mene stated that, “It is the private sector that will benefit from this agreement. It was not negotiated for government, it was negotiated for the private sector because it is the private sector that creates jobs not governments and so, it is very important that the private sector are aware that there are export opportunities that this agreement creates."



AfCFTA has a market of 1.3 billion people with a total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $3.4 trillion.



AfCFTA Secretary-General urged African governments to sensitize their citizens, especially private businesses on the impact of AfCFTA on their businesses.







You can nominate personalities and organisations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards via this link.





Nomination Form

https://docs.google.com