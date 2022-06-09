Private sector and govt partnership will help economy rebound strongly – Akufo Addo

Business News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that the private sector in partnership with government will help Ghana’s economy rebound strongly.



He is charging the private sector to develop innovative products and services that will satisfy the demands of consumers.



The President gave the charge during the commissioning of a new Infant Cereal Plant of Nestle Ghana in Tema.



“We are confident that the private sector in partnership with government as exhibited in recent years will rise to the occasion to help the economy rebound strongly.



The commissioning of this GH¢175 million State of the art plant to manufacture infant cereals for the domestic market as well as for 22 markets in other countries in Central and West Africa is a timely investment.”



The President further noted that the establishment of the facility signals the confidence that companies have in the Ghanaian economy.



“This project does not only underscore the confidence that Nestle has in the Ghanaian economy but also signals to the global business community that the Ghanaian economy is recovering to pre-pandemic levels,” he added.