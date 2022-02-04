Private management of national carrier to ensure sustainability, efficiency – McDan

Business News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Two local investors seeking to partner government for national airline, Report



Ghana Airways collapsed in 2004



Government grants approval for establishment of national carrier



Business mogul, Dr Daniel McKorley is advocating for privatisation of the proposed national airline.



According to him, private management of the home-based carrier following the collapse of Ghana Airways and the Ghana International Airlines will ensure sustainability and efficiency.



Speaking in an interview with Citi Business News, Dr Daniel McKorley who is also Executive Chairman of the McDan Aviation explained that in order for Ghana’s national carrier to flourish, its operations and robust management must prioritize excellent service delivery.



“Aviation is business. It is not how much money you use to set up an aviation business, it’s how you manage it. I’m an entrepreneur, and in doing business, consistency must be your number 1 goal. So, starting a national carrier is possible, but the question is how will it be managed?” Dr. McKorley asked.



He continued, “Government can partner with the private sector to set up that national carrier and leave it in the hands of a private individual to manage. That will make it successful. So, I am calling on the government to call on the private sector to start the national carrier and leave the management in the hands of the private sector.”



Meanwhile, following the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004 due to an array of challenges, Ghana has been without a national airline for international travel activities.



But after several attempts to re-establish a new national carrier, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2022 budget statement in Parliament last year hinted at plans to kickstart operations this year [2022].



”As part of Government pursuit to make Ghana the Aviation Hub for the West African Sub-region, the Ministry is at its final stage of negotiations with the selected strategic partner for the establishment of the home-based carrier. It is expected that the negotiation will be finalized and the airline established in 2022,” Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament.