Private jet terminal:McDan Aviation flouts airport safety protocols - Airport Company

Business News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has raised concerns about the non-adherence to airport safety protocols by McDan Aviation Company in the matter of the commencement of a private jet terminal at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



The management of McDan Aviation was scheduled to open a private jet terminal at Terminal 3 last Friday, January 28, 2022



According to a statement signed by Mr. Yaw Kwakwa, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company, and dated Friday, January 28, 2022, one of the major infractions of safety at the airport was the construction of the said terminal without a Plan of Construction Operation (PCO) approved by GCCA.



'We only became aware of your construction activities during routine security patrols, and we had to ask you to stop and submit a PCO for review and approval before construction continues, the statement said.



Below is the full statement:







