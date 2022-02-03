Private jet service: GACL's claim of ignorance 'shocking' – McDan's spokesperson

Business News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The spokesperson for businessman Daniel McKorley has described as worrying and surprising, claims by the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) that it did not know anything about the inauguration of the private jet terminal by McDan Aviation on Friday, 28 January 2022.



The Airport Company Limited, in a statement signed on 31 January 2022, ordered the newly launched McDan Aviation to suspend the use of Terminal 1 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), until further notice.



In the said letter signed by the Managing Director of the Airports Company, Mr Yaw Kwakwa, the GACL accused McDan Aviation of failing to comply with a directive despite the outstanding issues on the prior terms and conditions for the use and operations of Terminal 1 as a Private Jet Terminal.



The letter asked McDan Aviation to relinquish the keys to enable Management to undertake a Joint Inventory.



Reacting to the news, Mr McKorley’s spokesperson, Mr Jeffery Tetteh, said the accusations are unfounded.



Speaking on 505 on Class91.3FM on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, Mr Tetteh said: “We saw letters flying about which were reportedly circulated before the programme, which we didn’t see saying that Dr McKorley and his private jet terminal had flouted aviation rules”.



“It came as a surprise to us because works have been ongoing at the terminal for quite some time now and for several months, developments have been going on there and I am surprised the authorities at the Ghana Airport Company Limited claim they did not know what was happening”.



“Indeed, if they did not know there was work going on there, it tells you and me that there is a possibility of terrorist activity that can happen in the airport and they wouldn’t know.”



Mr Tetteh said, “a businessman has been working there for some time, developing this private jet terminal, which, at the end of the day, is going to boost the economy of this country and they are claiming they did not know he was doing something there until the day the terminal was launched that they got to know?”



“This comes to me as a surprise but we are not going to fight the government over this, we’re not going to make any noise, all we are saying is that we await the decision that will come from the government itself, from the minister of aviation and then we’ll take it up from there,” he added.