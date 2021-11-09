Private Transport Operators to hold crunch meeting on ultimatum to scrap fuel taxes

Business News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Coalition of Private Transport Operators have convened a crunch meeting ahead of today’s deadline for the government to come out with its position on the proposed scrapping of some taxes.



The various transport unions gave the government till November 9 to publicize its decision on whether some proposed petroleum levies will be scrapped. This would inform the transport groups on what percentage increase will apply on the expected review of transport fares.



Head of Communications at GPRTU Abass Imoro told GBC News that the group is yet to receive any invitation from the government to dialogue on the matter but they are ready for dialogue should they get the invitation.



“We are in the middle of a meeting tomorrow as promised. We have given the government up till today and we have not heard anything from them and we have engaged ourselves”.



Mr. Imoro denied reports that the Coalition had planned a demonstration tomorrow if they do not hear from the government by close of business today.