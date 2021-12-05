Prioritize youth development - Akufo-Addo to South Africa

Business News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

President Akuffo-Addo has underscored the need for youth empowerment in Ghana and South Africa.



He noted that the development of the youthful population must be the driving force underneath the renewed relations between the two famous African States.



The President made this call in his proposal of toast address at a State dinner held at a makeshift banquet hall at the Jubilee House, on Saturday, December 4, in honour of South Africa's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of his three-day state visit to Ghana from 3 to 5 December 2021.





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted that as the West African State of Ghana deepens its relations with African giant, South Africa, there is an urgent need to ensure that the youths of the two countries are the main focus of all trade and economic cooperation efforts between the States.



"I share wholly the vision of the possibilities of enhanced trade and investment relations cooperation between Ghana and South Africa. It is the most effective way towards building a sustainable future of progress and prosperity for our respective countries and populations and maintaining a healthy relationship between our two nations," President Akufo-Addo said.





"For me, one of the essential pillars of our relations must be the mutual nurturing of our young people. They are the ones to inherit the legacy of our current cooperative endeavours. We should work towards preserving and further enriching it," Akufo-Addo added.





According to President Akufo-Addo, he desires that Ghana and South Africa pay "closer attention to educational and cultural exchanges between Ghanaian and South African youth" to enable the two iconic African States "deepen understanding" between their two peoples and to "make better use of the strong friendship" they share.





In the area of sports, President Akufo-Addo indicated that it is time for Ghana and South Africa to have "formal relations and cooperation in sports and cultural exchanges".



"I am sure there is much South Africa can learn from Ghana in Soccer where we are obviously your senior brothers just as Ghana can in rugby, where we are some way away from producing a Siya (Siyamthanda) Kolisi, the great captain of South Africa's world cup winning side," President Akufo-Addo said.



He said this with reference to the recent world cup qualifiers between Ghana and South Africa which has wrought some controversies due to South Africa’s defeat.