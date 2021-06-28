Prices of global commodities as of June 28

Business News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today, June 28, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, ten cents ($73.10) as compared to last Friday’s trading of seventy-three dollars, ten cents ($73.10) to open the 26th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-nine dollars, ninety-five cents ($1,779.95) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-five dollars ($1,785.00).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and fifty-one dollars ($2,351.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand, three and fifteen dollars ($2,315.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eighty-five dollars, seventeen cents ($85.17) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eighty-six dollars, three cents ($86.03).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-nine dollars, eighty cents ($159.80) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-four dollars, seventy-five cents ($154.75).