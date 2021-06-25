Prices of global commodities as of June 25

xxxxxxxxxxx of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The price of crude oil dropped on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.20



• Cotton went up on the market today to sell at a unit price of 0.00



• Coffee also dropped at a price unit of +2.35



On the commodities market today, June 25, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, ten cents ($73.10) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-three dollars, twenty-three cents ($73.23).



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-five dollars ($1,785.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and eighty dollars, forty-six cents ($1,780.46).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three and fifteen dollars ($2,315.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, two hundred and ninety-seven dollars ($2,297.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eighty-six dollars, three cents ($86.03) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-five dollars, twenty-eight cents ($85.28).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-four dollars, seventy-five cents ($154.75) one hundred and fifty-one dollars, eighty-five cents ($151.85).