Prices of global commodities as of June 23

Business News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today June 23, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, twenty cents ($73.20) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-three dollars, twenty-six cents ($73.26).



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and eighty dollars, ninety cents ($1,780.90) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-six dollars, ninety-one cents ($1,776.91).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and twenty-six dollars ($2,326.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and eight dollars ($2,308.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eighty-five dollars, thirteen cents ($85.13) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-three dollars, ninety-four cents ($83.94).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-one dollars, twenty-five cents ($151.25) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-three dollars, seventy cents ($153.70).