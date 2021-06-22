Prices of global commodities as of June 22

Business News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today June 22, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, twenty-six cents ($73.26) as compared to yesterday’s of trading seventy-three dollars, fifty cents ($73.50).



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-six dollars, ninety-one cents ($1,776.91) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-four dollars, sixty cents ($1,774.60).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and eight dollars ($2,308.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and two dollars ($2,302.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eighty-three dollars, ninety-four cents ($83.94) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-three dollars, ninety-six ($83.96).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-three dollars, seventy cents ($153.70) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and forty-nine dollars, ninety cents ($149.90).