Prices of global commodities as of June 21

Business News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today June 21, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, fifty cents ($73.50) as compared to last Friday’s trading of seventy dollars, eighty-two cents ($70.82) to open the 25th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-four dollars, sixty cents ($1,774.60) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-three dollars, sixty-seven cents ($1,783.67).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and two dollars ($2,302.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and eleven dollars ($2,311.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eighty-three dollars, ninety-six ($83.96) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eighty-four dollars, nineteen cents ($84.19).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and forty-nine dollars, ninety cents ($149.90) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred and forty-nine dollars, fifty-five cents ($149.55).