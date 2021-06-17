Prices of global commodities as of June 17

Business News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.48



• Cotton went up slightly and stood at -0.43



• Coffee also dropped to trade at a price unit of 0.00





On the commodities market today June 17, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-one dollars, sixty-seven cents ($71.67) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-two dollars, forty cents ($72.40).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and eight dollars, forty-eight cents ($1,808.48) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and fifty-eight dollars, seventy cents ($1,858.70).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and forty-seven dollars ($2,347.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three and seventy-three dollars ($2,373.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is trading at eight-four dollars, ninety cents ($84.90) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-five dollars, nine cents ($85.09).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-three dollars, thirty-five cents ($153.35) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-one dollars, forty-five cents ($151.45).