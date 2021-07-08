Prices of global commodities as of July 8

Business News of Thursday, 8 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• The price of crude oil dropped down on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.28
• Cotton dropped on the market today to sell at a unit price of 0.00
• Coffee also stood at a price unit of 0.00
On the commodities market today, July 8, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, fifteen cents ($73.15) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-five dollars, ten cents ($75.10).
Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and sixteen dollars, ninety-eight cents ($1,816.98) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and six dollars, forty-three cents ($1,806.43).
Cocoa is trading at two thousand, two hundred and sixty-seven dollars ($2,267.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, two hundred and sixty-nine dollars ($2,269.00).
Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and forty-nine dollars, seven-five ($149.75) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and forty-seven dollars, ninety cents ($147.90).
Cotton is trading at eight-six dollars, sixty-three ($86.63) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-six dollars, thirty-eight cents ($86.38).
