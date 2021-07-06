Prices of global commodities as of July 6

Business News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The price of crude oil dropped down on the commodities market today at a unit price of -2.48



• Cotton dropped on the market today to sell at a unit price of 0.00



• Coffee also stood at a price unit of -3.00



On the commodities market today, July 6, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-four dollars, sixty-eight cents ($74.68) as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-six dollars, thirty-three cents ($76.33).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and three dollars, thirty-two cents ($1,803.32) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and ninety-one dollars, fifty-four cents ($1,791.54).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, two hundred and ninety dollars ($2,290.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and twenty-five dollars ($2,325.00)



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and forty-nine dollars, fifty-five cents ($149.55) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-three dollars, seventy-five dollars ($153.75).