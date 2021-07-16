Prices of global commodities as of July 16

Business News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today, July 16, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-three dollars, sixty-seven cents ($73.67) as compared to as compared to July 15 trading of seventy-four dollars, twenty-two cents ($74.22) to close the 28th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and twenty-three dollars, sixty cents ($1,823.60 as compared to July 15, trading of one thousand, eight hundred and thirty-two dollars, fifty cents ($1,832.50).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and seventy-seven dollars, ($2,377.00) as compared to July 15 trading of two thousand, three hundred and seventy-three cents ($2,373.00).



Coffee, on the other hand, is trading at one hundred and fifty-six dollars, ninety cents ($156.90) as compared to July 15 trading of one hundred and fifty-six dollars, forty-five cents ($156.45).



Cotton is trading at eight-nine dollars, sixty-five cents ($89.65) as compared to July 15, trading of ninety dollars, sixteen cents ($90.16).