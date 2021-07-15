Prices of global commodities as of July 15

Business News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The price of crude oil dropped down on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.54



• Cotton on the market today stood at a unit price of -0.41



• Coffee also stood at a price unit of 0.00



On the commodities market today, July 15, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-four dollars, twenty-two cents ($74.22) as compared to July 14, trading of seventy-six dollars, twelve cents ($76.12).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and thirty-two dollars, fifty cents ($1,832.50) as compared to July 14, trading of one thousand, eight hundred and thirteen dollars, sixty cents ($1,813.60).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and seventy-three cents ($2,373.00) two thousand, three hundred and seventy dollars ($2,370.00).



Coffee, on the other hand, is trading at one hundred and fifty-six dollars, forty-five cents ($156.45) as compared to July 14, trading of one hundred and fifty-two dollars, ten cents ($152.10).



Cotton is trading at ninety dollars. Sixteen cents ($90.16) as compared to July 14, trading of eighty-eight dollars, seventy-seven cents ($88.77).