Prices of global commodities as of July 14

Business News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today, July 14, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-six dollars, twelve cents ($76.12) as compared to yesterday’s trading to seventy-five, forty-eight cents ($75.48).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and thirteen dollars, sixty cents ($1,813.60) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and eleven dollars, eight cents ($1,811.80).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and seventy dollars ($2,370.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and one dollars ($2,401.00).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-two dollars, ten cents ($152.10) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-two dollars, ten cents ($152.10).



Cotton is trading at eighty-eight dollars, seventy-seven cents ($88.77) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-eight dollars, sixty-seven cents ($88.67).