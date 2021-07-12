Prices of global commodities as of July 12

Business News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of -0.48



• Cotton dropped down on the market today to sell at a unit price of +0.08



• Coffee also stood at a price unit of 0.00



On the commodities market today, July 12, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-four dollars eight cents ($74.08) as compared to last Fridays’ trading of seventy-five dollars, fifty cents ($75.50) to open the 27th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and three dollars ($1,803.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and nine dollars, five cents ($1,809.05).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and eighteen dollars ($2,318.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand, two hundred and sixty-six dollars ($2,266.00).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-one dollars, thirty cents ($151.30) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred fifty dollars, eighty cents ($150.80).



Cotton is trading at eighty-eight dollars, seven cents ($88.07) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eighty-seven dollars, eighty-four cents ($87.84).