Prices of global commodities as of August 3

Business News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today, August 3, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-one dollars, fifty-nine cents ($71.59) per barrel as compared to yesterday’s trading of seventy-three dollars, ten cents ($73.10) per barrel.



Gold lost some three dollars, fourteen cents to trade at one thousand, eight hundred and ten dollars, twenty-five cents ($1,810.25) per ounce as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand eight hundred and six dollars, sixty cents ($1,806.60) per ounce.



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and eighty-one cents ($2,381.00) per bag as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and forty-seven dollars ($2,347.00) per bag.



Coffee, on the other hand, is trading at one hundred and seventy-three dollars, ninety-five cents ($173.95) per bag as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and seventy-four dollars, fifteen cents ($174.15) per bag.



Cotton is trading at eighty-nine dollars, sixty-four cents ($89.64) per bag as compared to yesterday’s trading of ninety dollars, five cents per ($90.05) per bag.



