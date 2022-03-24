Prices of foodstuffs see sharp increase in Tamale

Business News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: GNA

High transportation fares have resulted in high cost of foodstuffs in markets in the Tamale metropolis.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Tamale Central market, showed that three tubers of yam, which were sold between GHC10 to GHC15 last year, were now sold at GHC30, while a bowl of groundnut, which was sold at GHC10 last year, was now sold for GHC15.



Other foodstuffs, whose prices had gone up included maize where a bowl, which was sold for GHC5 last year, was now selling for GHC8 while a bowl of soybeans was now sold for GHC15 as against GHC8 last year.



A bowl of big-size beans was now selling at GHC30 as against GHC20 for last year, while a gallon of palm oil was now sold at GHC70 as against GHC50 for last year.



A bowl of local rice was GHC12 last year, but was now selling for GHC15 while Gari, which was sold for GHC10 per bowl last year was now GHC17.



Some of the traders complained of low sales and appealed to the government to do something about the rising prices of foodstuffs to make them affordable to their customers.