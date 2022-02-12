Prices of food items go up in Sunyani  

Business News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: GNA

Food prices have gone up in various markets across the Sunyani Municipality, a Ghana News Agency (GNA) market survey shows.



The price of yam, maize, plantain, and vegetables are all up.



One hundred (100) tubers which used to sell between GHC400.00 and GHC1,400.00 depending on the sizes about two weeks ago, now go for between GHC500.00 and GHC1,500.00.



Madam Diata Haruna, a yam seller, however, said they were making good sales.



A bag of pepper is sold at GHC 650.00, showing a GHC 50 increase over the previous week’s price of GHC600.00.



The price of a box of tomatoes has also climbed from GHC 1,050.00 to GHC 1,100,00 with a bag of onions going up to GHC 550.00 from GHC 450.00, while that of maize has seen a rise of about GHC 100.



The market women told the Ghana News Agency that the price increases had not affected their sales.



Hajia Amina Moro, a woman who sells vegetables at the Nana Bosoma Central Market said there was high patronage of her vegetables.