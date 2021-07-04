Prices of commodities swings at markets in Tema

Business News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: GNA

The price swing of commodities in some markets in the Tema enclave at the beginning of July has been attributed to the onset of the rainy season and other variables including the nature of roads in the hinterlands.



A GNA survey conducted in some Tema markets at the weekend revealed that while the prices of some commodities recorded a reduction during the current week as against the previous week, others saw a marginal increase.



In some markets, foodstuff prices remained the same whiles the prices of others went up, others also dropped marginally as compared to the last week in June.



The markets visited include Ashaiman, Tema Community One, Seven, Nine, Texpo, Kpone, and Ada.



At the Ashaiman market, both traders and customers complain that prices of goods swung depending on petroleum price reviewed a fortnight ago.



A sack of pepper ranges from GH¢25.00 to GH¢50.00; sack of Garden eggs was pegged at GH¢250.00; mini size basket of okro was priced at GH¢400.00; while a sack of Onions is pegged at GH¢200.00, and crate of tomatoes at GH¢350.



A tuber of yam ranges between GH¢10.00 and GH¢17.00; a sack of tubers of cassava is priced at GH¢70.00; a medium-size sack of cocoyam GH¢500.00 and bunches of plantain between GH¢10.00 and GH¢35,00 depending on the size.



Sack of soya beans is pegged between GH¢400.00 and GH¢500.00; a sack of beans sold between GH¢400.00 and GH¢500.00; Olonka of gari was GH¢10.00; groundnuts GH¢8.00; wheat GH¢350.00; and millet GH¢200.00.



At the Tema Community, Nine market traders lamented about the sudden increment in prices of commodities which they attributed to a shortage.



A Sack of garden eggs cost GH¢600.00; a bag of pepper ranged between GH¢400.00 to GH¢600.00; 4 pieces of okra was priced at GH¢5.00 while a basket of okra moved up from GH¢400.00 to GH¢700.00; a sack of ginger was GH¢500; while a sack of onion had also shot-up from GH¢450.00 to GH¢650.00.



A paint bucket of corn of dough which was priced at GHc30.00 was now GH¢50.00; previously maize which was sold at GH¢250.00 a bay was now GHc500.00; an olonka of corn dough sold for GH¢5.00 and cassava dough for GH¢3.00.



A large size sack of pepper which sold at GH¢300.00 was now selling GH¢1,200.00; a container of pepper which was previously sold at GH¢8.00 was now GH¢15.00.



A sack of onion ranges from GH¢700.00 and above; carton of smoked salmon fish used to be GHc120.00 was now going for GH¢250.00, while a sack of cabbage is between GH¢1,000.00 to GH¢1,100.00; and paint rubber of tomatoes cost between GH¢50.00 to GH¢60.00.



At Tema Community One market, the team observed that a crate of local tomatoes which was pegged at GH¢1,200.00 has dropped to GH¢1,000.00 while the type from Burkina which was pegged at GH¢1,500.00 was now GH¢2,000.00.



A sack of onions moved up from GH¢400.00 to GH¢600.00; a sack of cocoyam ranged from GH¢200.00 to GH¢250.00; a sack of maize is now GH¢500.00 from the previous price of GH¢350.00.



A tuber of yam was pegged between GH¢18.00 and GH¢25.00 depending on the sizes; while an olonka of beans and soya beans was sold between GHC24.00 and GH¢30.00 depending on the types with an olonka of groundnuts being sold at GH¢12.00.