Price of eggs increase by 10% effective March 14 – Poultry Farmers Association

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Consumers to pay more for eggs



Cost of poultry feed increases – Poultry Farmers



Crate of eggs now selling between GH¢27 and GH¢35



The price of eggs sold in the country will witness a 10 percent increment effective March 14, 2022, this is according to the Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana.



This will mean consumers will now purchase a crate of eggs between GH¢27 and GH¢35 depending on the size and location of purchase.



National President of the Poultry Farmers of the Association, Napoleon Agyemang in an interaction with Accra-based Asaase Radio said the increment is due to the high cost of poultry feed and medication for day-old chicks also going up.



“With the percentage increase, we usually will go by the difference between the previous price and the recent price. We can get about 5%, 8% or 10%. It comes in different areas; some farmers in the Western, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo regions are all selling at different prices so you cannot really point to a general percentage increase. But there’s been some increase, maximum 10% so that if you used to sell it at GH¢20, it moves to GH¢22,” Agyemang is quoted by Asaaseradio.com



“…Everything that we use for poultry has increased. Talk of the feed; every now and then you see feed cost going up. If you consider the increase in the feed-by-feed manufacturers; you can see that every week the prices are going up and we as farmers have no option but to shift it to the sales price. Feed cost has gone up; medication has gone up even day-old chicks’ prices have gone up,” he added.



Touching on when the adjustment comes into effect, Napoleon Agyemang explained, “It starts immediately since the increase came last Friday [March 11, 2022]. So, immediately it is starting. But then it will take time to get to the membership. Not every poultry farmer is a member of the association so it will come in circulation then everybody will do the adjustment till we all get to uniform prices.”