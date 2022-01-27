President, others to receive Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin

Business News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Following the Otumfuo Gold Coin launch on December 12, 2021 to recognize Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his tremendous role in peace-building and national development, the event’s Organizer E ON 3 Group has embarked on a special presentations of the Gold Coin to selected personalities.



KGL Group acquired the first of the 24- carat Commemorative Gold Coins for GH¢1,000,000.



Otumfuo Osei Osei Tutu II, in whose honor the Gold Coin was launched, has been presented with the second Gold Coin.



Dates for presentation



From January 27, 2022 to February 24, 2022, 20 personalities will be presented with the gold coin to demonstrate their resolve to support Otumfuo in further building on his peace initiatives.



Top of the list is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who will be receiving the 3rd coin; the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is billed to receive the 4th gold coin; Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Bagbin, is scheduled to receive the 5th gold coin; Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, will receive the 6th gold coin; former President John Agyekum Kufuor will be presented with the 7th gold coin; Mr John Dramani Mahama, former President, will receive the 8th gold coin; Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare will be presented with the 9th gold coin; Dr. Ernest Addision, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, is scheduled to receive the 10th gold coin,





Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will be presented with the 11th gold coin; Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, will be receiving the 12th gold coin, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs, will be presented with the 13th gold coin; Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi will be receiving the 14th gold coin; Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, Sir Sam Jonah will be presented with the 15th gold coin;



Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam is scheduled to receive the 16th gold coin; Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor will be presented the 17th gold coins; Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission is slated to receive the 18th gold coin; Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, will be presented with the 19th gold coin; the Chief of the Defence Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, will be receiving the 20th gold coin; the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, will receive the 21st gold coin, while Mr. Frank Adu, former Managing Director of Cal Bank, receives the 22nd gold coin. Also, to receive the gold coin at a special event is the Ya Na Abukari II.



Other Kingdoms



Other Kingdoms and personalities in Africa as well as other parts of the world will also be presented with the gold coin at later dates.



Diplomatic Corps



Also scheduled is a meeting with the Diplomatic Corps to share with them Otumfuo’s upcoming peace initiatives and the purpose for issuance of the gold coin.



Achievements



Otumfuo’s key achievements are exemplified by the Dagbon Peace Initiative, where he led the Committee of Eminent Chiefs to broker peace between the two feuding royal gates after many years of a biting chieftaincy dispute.



His Royal Majesty is also celebrated for calming tension in the build-up to the 2012 General Elections, when he got the presidential candidates for the contesting political parties to meet in Kumasi to commit to peace by signing on to the famous Kumasi Declaration.



Otumfuo is also credited for stepping in to amicably resolve the conflict between Techiman and four towns that owe allegiance to the Golden Stool.



When the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was plunged into crisis in October 2018, Otumfuo was at hand to douse the flames and restore normalcy to the institution.



Within Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has ensured that all chieftaincy disputes which disturbed the progress of Asanteman were settled peacefully.



In recognition of his immense accomplishments in peace-building, the President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly invited him to address the UN General Assembly High Level Forum on Culture of Peace, during the 25th anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration and Programme of Action on Culture of Peace on September 12, 2019.



Key partners



E ON 3 Group organised the launch in collaboration with key partners comprising the Manhyia Palace, KLG Group, Access Bank, Gold Coast Refinery, Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and Coronation Insurance



Access Bank is the official banking partner of the Gold Coins, and Gold Coast Refinery is the official minting company for the Commemorative Gold Coins. The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) is keeping custody of the Gold Coins while Coronation Insurance is the official insurance company.