President Akufo-Addo to open National Labour Conference

Business News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Labour Conference kicks off in Easter region



Pensions, Salaries and other concerns key for public sector workers



Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to close National Labour Conference



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the keynote address at this year's National Labour Conference with a view of reinforcing a tripartite conversation on the happenings and dynamics of Ghana's labour front



The two-day conference which is being organised by government through the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations is on the theme, "Strengthening Tripartism for Peaceful Labour Relations and Resilient Economy".



It is expected that stakeholders at the conference will discuss the concerns of workers and employers in the public sector in relation to economic realities and find solutions that seek to improve workers' conditions.



Some key topics for discussion will include Pensions, Salaries and Conditions of Services of public sectors, Labour Dispute Prevention and Resolution, Labour Productivity among others.



Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah and others are all expected to deliver statements at the conference.



The National Labour Conference will take place at the Rock City Hotel in the Eastern region from Monday February 28 to March 1, 2022.