President Akufo-Addo delivers SONA after E-Levy passage in Parliament

President Nana Dankwa Addo Akufo-Addo will deliver the State of the Nation address in Parliament on Wednesday March 30, 2022.



The sessional address is constitutionally sanctioned and must be delivered in the first meeting of every session of the house by the President.



Key on today’s address will focus Ghana’s economic challenges and efforts aimed to mitigating the situation.



The President’s address is coming in a rather timely manner after lawmakers of his administration on March 29 passed the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy under a certificate of urgency.



Prior the passage of the tax measure, the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout citing their refusal to be associated with what they say is a regressive policy that will erode gains made towards a cashless economy and place more burden on citizens.



For his address, President Akufo-Addo is expected to outline government’s policy measures and prospects for the financial year ahead.



He will also highlight the achievements of his administration, challenges faced as well as fiscal measures adopted to address the country’s challenges.



The State of the Nation address was earlier set to take place on March 3, 2022 but the Business Committee in Parliament postponed the presentation which was later slated for March 30, 2022.



