President Akufo-Addo accepts Agric Minister’s resignation

Business News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday accepted the resignation from office of the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



Dr Afriyie Akoto tendered his resignation letter to the President at the Jubilee House, Accra, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.



A statement issued by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, said President Akufo-Addo thanked Dr Akoto for service to the government and the nation and wished him well in his future endeavors.



The statement said the President had tasked the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture until a substantive appointment was made.