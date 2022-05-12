Present an urgent economic rescue plan to address cost of living crisis – Ablakwa to government

Business News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians lament increase cost of living



Government blames Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war on economic crunch



Ablakwa says excruciating suffering is now unbearable



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on the government to present an economic rescue plan to address the worsening cost of living which he says has become a ‘crisis’.



His comment comes on the back of recent data released by the Ghana Statistical Service which revealed that surging food prices and transport fares had pushed inflation to 23.6% in April 2022 - the highest rate recorded in 18 years.



In a post on his social media page, Ablakwa observed that the excruciating suffering under the Akufo-Addo-led administration has become unbearable.



He wondered if President Nana Akufo-Addo led the ‘Kumepreko’ demonstration against Rawlings to create a ‘Siemepreko’ economic conditions.



“Did President Akufo-Addo lead KUMEPREKO demonstrations against President Rawlings only to become President and create SIEMEPREKO economic conditions? The mass excruciating suffering is now unbearable. Government must present an urgent economic rescue plan to address the current cost of living crisis,” he posted on his Facebook page.



Kumepreko demonstration was an anti-government demonstration that occurred in Ghana in 1995 which was against the Value Added Tax (VAT) initiative by late President Jerry John Rawlings.



"Siemepreko" in Ablakwa's post in the Akan parlance literally translates as "Bury me once".



The economy has in recent times experienced a downturn.



Economists have cited the depreciating currency, spike in fuel prices, inflation rates and the general increase in cost of living as pointers to the claim.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







