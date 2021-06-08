Preschoolers and elementary school students conduct science experiments at Learning Skills International School

Press Releases of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Learning Skills International School held its Sixth annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Fair to share their learners’ projects and experiments with the wider school community.



'Learning and Living in the New Normal' was the theme of the event that was dedicated to Dr. Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu, Robotics Engineer at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Dr. Trebi- Ollenu is also the chief engineer and technical group leader for the mobility and manipulation group at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Dr. Trebi-Ollenu has, by his work, deeply inspired the next generation of STEM thought leaders.



At LSIS, educating for the future means learners must be able to create, problem solve, think critically, produce things that improve the quality of life. The Annual Science and Technology Fair provides an authentic platform for learners to showcase their solutions to everyday problems.



As an IB World School, the annual Learning Skills Science and Technology Fair supports the children in developing a strong foundation and passion for STEM learning while molding learners to be: Inquirers. Knowledgeable. Thinkers. Communicators. Principled. Open-Minded. Caring. Risk-takers. Balanced. Reflective.



Over thirty years ago, the founder Mrs. Sophia Duker decided to build a school that allowed children to follow their passion and develop a love of learning. It was important to Mrs. Duker that her school had strong links to the community and church such that the community as a whole exhibits pride in the school and its achievements. She believed that knowledge called for responsibility to yourself and that it is always a privilege to serve. She said “Knowing calls for You to Do”.



In line with the founding principles of the school, the young scientists had to dig even deeper into the enriched curriculum that Learning Skills provides design projects that not only showed their mastery of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics concepts but were also environmentally sustainable. The projects had strong links to our shared responsibility towards caring for the planet. “As responsible citizens, we should all play our part in building our communities, our nation and the world,” said Miss Eyram, a grade 4 student.



Two locations, enthusiastic presenters and a plethora of science experiments and robotics projects on display! It was impressive to see young scientists, confidently explaining with great depth, the science behind their experiments.



There were a variety of STEM projects on display, from underwater fireworks, testing for carbohydrates in everyday food items, investigating the influence of measurements through slime making, to jump rope engineering. Attendants were thrilled by the depth of students’ understanding and the amount of work the young scientists had invested.



Speaking on the impact of the annual fair, the Principal of the Adjiringanor campus, Dr Young said, “For a school that firmly believes in the IB’s philosophy of inquiry as to the means of instruction, what better way to trigger the children’s natural curiosity than by providing these authentic experiences? For our young global citizens, these skills are invaluable, no matter what career path they will choose in the future. Whether here in Ghana, or beyond our shores, our learners will always appreciate the value of lifelong learning.



Nana Semuah Bressey, a parent and first-time participant said, “I was impressed by the creativity and depth of knowledge the students applied to their projects”. “The fair exposed us to intriguing projects in STEM and Robotics and showed that our children are learning a lot of relevant things in school”, another parent said.



According to the Osu Campus Principal and board member, Mrs. Amarteifio, ‘events such as the Learning Skills Science and Technology (STEM) Fair are an excellent way for children and their families to experience real-world applications of STEM concepts.



Learning Skills International School organizes virtual and physical events throughout the year that build up the children, the teachers, the school and the community. There is so much value in such events. They bring together all key stakeholders in the learning community: learners, teachers, parents, staff and friends of the school to exchange knowledge and build on learning in a real-world environment.