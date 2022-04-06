Prepare for new transport fares – GPRTU

Business News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU, in another meeting held on March 5, 2022, deliberated on a possible increment in transport fares which will take effect from Friday, April 8, 2022.



The Union earlier suspended the 15 percent increase in transportation fares hoping the government will make a substantial reduction in fuel prices.



Speaking on Behind the News, General Secretary of the GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire said a number of engagements with the government have been unsuccessful, hence the need for the new fares.



He however said the increment might be more than the 15% communicated earlier, as fuel prices keep rising.



He spoke to Yvonne Atilego’s announcement of a total of 15 pesewas reduction on some build-up levies and taxes on fuel prices is not enough.



He, therefore, asked commuters to prepare for the new fares to avoid any misunderstandings.