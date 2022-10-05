Prepaid glitch: Pay compensation to customers covering October 1-7 – PURC to ECG

Business News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to pay due compensation to customers who were significantly impacted by the recent glitch in its prepaid vending system.



This comes after many customers of the ECG have expressed their frustration about the impact of the lengthy power supply challenge on their livelihoods and businesses and are therefore demanding compensation.



A statement issued by the Commission and addressed to the Managing Director of ECG said the directive is “in compliance with the law and a demonstration of good customer service.”



“In light of the breach of ECG’s statutory obligations specifically sections 11 and 12(1) and (2) of the Public Utilities Act, 1997, (Act 538) and Regulations 41 and 45 of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (Consumer Service) Regulations, 2022 (LI 2413), the Commission hereby orders ECG to pay compensation to the affected customers,” the October 4 statement signed by the PURC Executive Secretary, Dr. Ismael Ackah read.



In the past week, scores of ECG customers across the country were unable to purchase pre-paid power from their various vending points.



The power glitch also affected many businesses, households and institutions that rely on ECG’s power distribution system.



Meanwhile, the PURC has called on the ECG to pay the compensation to affected customers and should cover the period between October 1 to 7, 2022.



See the statement below:







MA/FNOQ



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







