Source: GRIDCo

Power outages in parts of the country

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo)

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the general public that at approximately 06:55 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021, gas supply challenges, emanating from the offshore fields, led to the loss of power supply totaling about 1,000MW.



To prevent a total system shutdown, power curtailment was carried out, which affected major parts of the country including Accra, Tema, and Kumasi.



Gas supply has resumed upstream and power to the affected areas will be restored shortly.



