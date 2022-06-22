Poultry farmers must not bear full cost of disinfection of bird flu farms — Assoc.

Business News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

The Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana has stated that farmers should not be made to pay for the disinfection of farms affected by bird flu.



According to Vice President of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana, Kwame Ntim Duodu, farmers make huge losses from bird flu infestation, therefore, calling on the government to help salvage the situation.



Speaking to Joy Business, the Vice President of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana, said “If you ask a farmer who has lost most of his birds to the flu to still pay for the cost of the disinfection exercise, it will be a burden.”



He also stated that government should take up the full cost of disinfecting bird flu-infected farms.



“The veterinary services should do more than what they are doing currently. A report from a farmer in Sunyani says that the vet services attended his farm that was affected by bird flu and they asked the farmer to buy the disinfectant to disinfect the place.”



“The farmer is already in a difficult situation. If the farmer had the resources to buy the disinfectant and destroy the bird he or she would have done so and just report.”



