Poultry farmers exiting business due to high cost of feed - Association

Business News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The President of the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, Victor Oppong Adjei, has disclosed that some members are leaving the business due to the high cost of feed.



According to the National Chairman, those selling their birds with the intention to quit have been incurring losses and cannot afford to feed the animals.



“A lot of farmers have sold their birds and they have made up their minds not to pick any new birds anymore due to losses…according to them, it is better to exit the venture than to invest and continuously lose out”, he said.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Wednesday, May 4, Mr. Oppong Adjei attributed the losses to hike in the essential components of poultry feed which consists of maize, soya beans and wheat brand.



Lamenting the hike in feed prices, he said that the price of a 50 Kilogram of maize has gone up from GH¢55 in 2020 to GH¢180 in 2022 which signifies a 277 percentage increment. Soya beans has jumped from GH¢150 to GH¢305 [over 200%] and wheat brand from GH¢20 to GH¢53 [over 250%].



“Feed prices have gone up and poultry farmers are just labouring in vain everyday. I know a farmer who loses GH¢1,000 daily…he feeds 8,000 birds with a ton of feed”, he told host, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



Victor Oppong Adjei also explained that the increase in egg prices is due to the high costs in feeding the birds.



The Association of Poultry Farmers earlier announced that prices of eggs will shoot up after Muslims finish marking the Ramadan month.



Leadership of the Association proposed that the small sizes will go up from GH¢23 to GH¢30 per crate, while the unsorted will increase from GH¢25 to GH¢32 per crate.



“I know a farmer who feeds his 8,000 birds with a ton of feed so if you have more birds you divide and subtract and know what the birds will eat. What we have realised is that when we sell the eggs, we do not generate enough revenue to cater for the feed costs and that implies losses to the farmers.”



Mr. Adjei added that “another farmer at Dormaa who has 300,000 birds is now left with 60,000 and even with that feeding them is a problem.”



The poultry industry suffered a major setback at the beginning of the year due to the outbreak of bird flu in selected regions. In the Bono Region, over 9,000 birds were lost to the disease while over 10,000 birds were destroyed in Western Region.