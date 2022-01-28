Poultry farmers call for stiffer measures to contain bird flu outbreak

Business News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Bird flu outbreak recorded in 10 regions



Audit of approach used to check bird flu outbreaks should be provided-Poultry farmers



Government allocates GH¢44million for fight against bird flu



Board Member of the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, Kwame Ntim Doudu, says stricter measures should be put in place to contain the spread of bird flu in the country.



The bird flu menace is one that has lingered in the poultry industry in recent times especially in the last two years.



Speaking in an interview with CitiBusinessNews, he stated, “It’s a menace to the local poultry industry, and we have had some discussions with the veterinary service department last week and we are going to continue with those discussions and ask why the bird flu case was first reported somewhere in May 2021 and it still lingers on some eight months down the lane.



“Even in November last year, we had a farmer losing about 8,000 birds and the cost of one bird is now more than GH¢20, do the maths, that’s one person’s investment gone down the drain”.



The Association is however calling on the Veterinary Services to audit the approach it uses to deal with bird flu in the country.



“What we believe is that there must be stiffer measures from the veterinary services department. There should be an audit of their solutions department to find out why bird flu was first reported in May 2021, but there are still cases in January 2022. That must be checked”.



The latest outbreak of the disease has already left over 700,000 birds dead.



Government released GH¢44 million to manage the outbreak of the bird flu.



Meanwhile, ten regions have so far been affected by the latest outbreak.