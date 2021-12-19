Poultry farmers advocate provision of critical incentives

Business News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Have you ever wondered a Christmas without poultry products? Poultry products, especially chicken, are in high demand during seasons like this.



Each year, there is a likelihood of shortage of such products. Calls have been made for support to boost the industry.



Adding his voice to the issue is the Chief Executive of Chamber of Agribusiness, Anthony Morrison. He said shortage of poultry products is not surprising due to the recent bird flu and increase in prices of feed.



Speaking on Uniiq Breakfast Drive, Mr. Morrison called on the government to provide incentives to farmers to produce more of the product to meet consumer demand.



”If this is not done, it will be a dent on the economy, if the country keeps importing poultry products”.



”We need to grow the industry, we need to grow this country, we need to grow our economy. Let’s be very mindful of the fact that, the more we continue to purchase foreign foods, we are creating employment, paying taxes and creating an economic situation that is much better for other countries and making our economy much deplorable. The only way we can survive as Ghanaians is to purchase what we have in Ghana. The poultry industry employs probably more than any other industry of the economy. We should look at how the government can provide critical incentives”.



Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Agriculture, Tanko Bagbara, assured farmers of the government’s commitment to compensate those affected by the bird flu. He said measures will be put in place to boost local products to have more than enough for the country.



”We’ve noted with worry the situation as it stands now, we all recall somewhere in August where we had acute shortage of maize and soya, as a result the poultry farmers were pushed out of business. Not long ago we had bird flu also coming in and some farms had to completely shut down. Over the years it has been our cry as Ministry and government to stop importation and that means we have to boost our local production to a time when we have more than enough”.