Press Releases of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Potter’s Village Children’s Home receives support from Stanbic Bank

Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated bags of cement and a trip of sand to the Potter’s Village Children’s Home to aid the completion of accommodation facilities to relieve congestion in the home.



Handing over the items to the home, Richard Asare, Commercial Suite Manager, Stanbic Bank, said employees of the bank are committed to supporting the wellbeing of the children in the orphanage home.



“We are very happy to be here once again. On our previous visit, we saw the dilapidated state of most of the facilities and so we decided to mobilize some more funds to help you evacuate those buildings.



We are glad that our contribution has been impactful in your lives and if there is potential and capacity to do more, we will continue to support you to complete all your projects,” Mr. Asare said.



“As a bank that prioritizes the wellbeing of Africa and its people, we are happy to partner with institutions like yours to make possible the dreams of these future leaders, hence our slogan, ‘It Can Be’. This month of love presents a perfect opportunity to show our love with these 200 bags of cement, one trip of sand and some basic provisions for the little ones,” he added.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Children’s Home, Dr. Mrs. Jane Irina Adu, Founder of the Potter’s Village Children’s Home, expressed gratitude to Stanbic Bank for the donation. She said “on behalf of the children’s home, I would like to say a very big thank you to Stanbic Bank for always fulfilling the promises and supporting us any time we call on them.



As you can see, the materials you donated earlier have been put to use as we are constructing facilities on the compound to help ease congestion and also help in the wellbeing of the children we have here.



Once again we say thank you and may God bless you with more so you can also be of help to us any time we come before you for assistance”.



On her part, Miss Emefa Gayi, Social worker and Administrator at the Potter’s Village Home, praised Stanbic Bank for their consistent assistance to the home anytime they called on them.



She noted that “if we have been able to start any work on this site, it is because of the help we have received from Stanbic Bank. So first of all we would like to say thank you for your constant help and we all know that you are more like a family to us, so you are welcome to your own home. You have been able to help us put up.”



The donation, which is in line with the Bank’s numerous interventions aimed at promoting well-being among Ghanaians, also forms part of Stanbic Bank’s Employee Community Initiative (ECI); which encourages staff of the bank to identify critical social issues within their communities that the bank can contribute to resolving.



Stanbic Bank over the years, has been committed to creating prosperity by providing critical social support in education, entrepreneurship, sports and development, agriculture, health and environmental protection.



