Position Ghana’s energy sector in the minds of Qatari investors – Prempeh to Qatari Amb.

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has called on the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ghana, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Hamid, to position Ghana’s energy sector in the minds of Qatari investors.



Dr. Prempeh said this when he received Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Hamid in his office on Tuesday, 18 January 2022.



He further intimated that Ghana’s upstream, downstream, and renewable energy sectors remain open for business whilst highlighting the government’s 2030 petroleum hub agenda.



Dr. Prempeh in his attempt to woo Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Hamid also said Ghana’s stable political atmosphere makes it a haven for investment, anchored on the principles of the rule of law and a fair economic system.



The energy minister in acknowledging the commitment of the Ambassador to the mutual ties of the two nations said the Ministry of Energy remains committed to attracting significant figures of investment into Ghana, a key step to economic growth to ensure the progress and prosperity of the citizens of Ghana.



Further discussions centered on the need for Ghana and Qatar to deepen bilateral ties with quintessential emphasis on the energy sector.